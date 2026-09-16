Wildlife Photography Exhibition To Showcase 50 Top Images At Bombay Art Society From September 26

Speaking about the second edition, Tejash Shah of Accord Equips said, “This year’s contest received an overwhelming response, with around 600 entries. Building on last year’s initiative, we decided to take the exhibition a step further by showcasing the top 50 photographs. Our jury has shortlisted 13 winners, who will be recognised for their outstanding work. The programme will also include panel discussions and a Canon camera gear service camp, making it an opportunity for photographers and photography enthusiasts to engage, learn and connect.”