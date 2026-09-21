smartData Enterprises Gets In-Principle Approval From NSE Emerge

The Company operates from its registered office at Mohali, Punjab, which is also one of its development centres, along with development centres at Nagpur and Dehradun, and maintains international outposts in the United States, the United Kingdom, the UAE and Australia. smartData has built a library of around 23 reusable software components, internally referred to as ‘SmartPods’, which form the foundation of its Platformisation Service Model and support deployment, consistency in quality and scalability across engagements. The Company continues to invest in talent development, process maturity and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things and automation.