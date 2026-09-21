smartData Enterprises Gets In-Principle Approval From NSE Emerge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: smartData Enterprises (India) Limited (smartData, The Company), a global technology services provider engaged in delivering information technology (IT) services and digital solutions with a focus on custom software development, product engineering and technology consulting, has received in-principle approval from NSE Emerge for the listing of its equity shares, in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the SME Platform of NSE.
The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 72,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue towards investment in designing and development of its products and platform, upgradation of the Company’s digital infrastructure covering software, hardware and communications and network services, capital expenditure for setting up development centres in Nagpur and Hyderabad, repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, and general corporate purposes.
Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.
About SmartData Enterprises (India) Limited:
smartData Enterprises (India) Limited (smartData, The Company) is a global technology services provider engaged in delivering information technology (IT) services and digital solutions, with a focus on custom software development, product engineering and technology consulting. The Company operates a hybrid delivery model anchored in its Platformisation Service Model (PSM), serving clients across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and the UAE. Its service offerings span Healthcare Software Solutions (HSS) and Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS), delivered through both project-based and long-duration engagement models across the application lifecycle.
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The Company operates from its registered office at Mohali, Punjab, which is also one of its development centres, along with development centres at Nagpur and Dehradun, and maintains international outposts in the United States, the United Kingdom, the UAE and Australia. smartData has built a library of around 23 reusable software components, internally referred to as ‘SmartPods’, which form the foundation of its Platformisation Service Model and support deployment, consistency in quality and scalability across engagements. The Company continues to invest in talent development, process maturity and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things and automation.
For the period ended 31st March 2025, the company reported on a standalone basis, Revenue from Operations of ₹7,093.86 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹2,211.55 Lakhs and PAT of ₹1,899.62 Lakhs.
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IPO Disclaimer: The proposed IPO is subject to applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations. This communication is not an offer or invitation to subscribe to securities. Investors are advised to refer to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Prospectus and other offer documents, when available, for complete details of the proposed issue, including the objects of the issue, financial information, risk factors and other relevant disclosures.
Financial Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, legal, tax or other professional advice. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial advisers before making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.