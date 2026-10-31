Siyaram Recycling Industries Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance; Targets lifetime-High Revenue Of Rs 600 Crores In FY27

Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited (“SRIL” or the “Company”) is a Jamnagar-based manufacturer engaged in the recycling and processing of brass scrap into brass ingots, billets, rods, and value-added brass components catering to plumbing, sanitary, and industrial applications. Established in 2007, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, one of India’s largest brass manufacturing hubs, and serves both domestic and export markets. The Company’s business model is built around sourcing imported brass scrap from global markets including the USA, UK, Europe, and the Middle East, followed by segregation, recycling, alloying, and precision manufacturing of finished brass products and components. To know more, please visit – https://www.siyaramindustries.co.in/