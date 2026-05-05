Serendipity Arts Launches THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship, A Nine-Month Leadership Programme For Cultural Practitioners

“THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship emerges from a long-standing recognition that India’s cultural sector needs sustained, context-specific leadership development. At Serendipity Arts, we have consistently engaged with practitioners across disciplines and geographies, and what has become clear is the need for spaces that privilege inquiry over instruction. This fellowship is designed to support individuals not in arriving at definitive answers, but in shaping the questions that will inform their practice and leadership over time. We see this as an investment in the intellectual and ethical foundations of the cultural ecosystem in India,” said Smriti Rajgarhia, Director of Serendipity Arts and Course Director of THE BRIJ Cultural Leaders Fellowship.