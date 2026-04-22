IHCL Completes Acquisition Of 51 Pc Stake In Brij Hospitality For ₹222 Cr

Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels Company, along with its subsidiaries, has completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Brij Hospitality for a total investment of approximately ₹222 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Consequent to the acquisition, Brij has become a subsidiary of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).
In January, the country's largest hospitality player IHCL said it had entered into share subscription and share purchase agreements to acquire around 51% shareholding in Brij Hospitality Private Limited.
"IHCL, along with its step-down subsidiaries, namely ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited, has completed the acquisition of 51% of the share capital in Brij Hospitality Private Limited (Brij), for a total investment of up to ₹222 crore," the filing said on late Tuesday evening.
The acquisition comprises the purchase from existing shareholders of Brij, as well as primary investment in it through a combination of compulsorily convertible preference shares and partly paid-up equity shares.