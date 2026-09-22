Magellanic Cloud Enters AI Smart Fuel Infrastructure Market With Nayara Energy Limited Contract

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891) today announced its strategic expansion into the AI smart fuel and retail automation sector. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, has received a purchase order valued at ₹44.60 Lakh (Rs. 44,60,400/-) from Nayara Energy Limited to implement an advanced AI-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Video Analytics Platform across selected Retail Outlets and Oil Depots.

Key Transaction Highlights

Strategic Market Entry: Marks Magellanic Cloud’s entry into India’s high-growth multi-billion-dollar AI fuel retail automation and enterprise surveillance market.

Contract Value: Executed at ₹44.60 Lakh (Rs. 44,60,400/-) , strengthening the company’s order book in AI-powered video analytics.

End-to-End AI Automation: Integrates computer vision directly with forecourt dispensing infrastructure, delivering automated vehicle-to-dispense validation, security monitoring, and depot safety MIS reporting.

High Scalability: Positions Provigil Surveillance to capture further market share as energy majors digitize retail outlets and oil depots nationwide.

Market Growth & Order Expansion Potential

This initial deployment serves as a strategic launchpad for Magellanic Cloud to capture significant market share across India’s rapidly digitizing fuel retail ecosystem. Successful execution with Nayara Energy creates a proven, scalable operational blueprint to target nationwide rollouts across thousands of private and public sector oil marketing company (OMC) outlets and distribution depots. By establishing a strong early footprint in AI-powered forecourt automation, Provigil Surveillance is uniquely positioned to unlock high-value, recurring order pipelines and long-term tech-upgrade contracts across the multi-billion-dollar smart energy infrastructure market.

Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman & Managing Director, Magellanic Cloud Limited, said:“Securing this contract with Nayara Energy is a major operational milestone for Magellanic Cloud as we expand our AI surveillance capabilities into the high-growth energy retail sector. As oil marketing companies accelerate forecourt digitization, our AI video analytics provide the exact infrastructure needed for loss prevention and efficiency. This order positions us well to scale across a high growth vertical.”

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries – Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, MCRAYXTEND India Finoux Solution Private Limited and JNIT Technologies – Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs and urban security systems.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking Statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.