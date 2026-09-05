Bootstrapped Pune Startup Founded By IIM Alumnus Expands To 50 Plus Brands Across Four Countries With LLMAudit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: When people ask ChatGPT which credit card to get or which agency to hire, the brands included in the answer can increasingly shape their consideration before they reach Google.

LLMAudit, an AI visibility platform developed by Pune-based Soocel Digital Solutions, is helping marketing agencies and brands measure how they appear in AI-generated answers and identify opportunities to improve their visibility.

Founded by Gaurav Poswal, a gold medalist from IIM Visakhapatnam (2016–18) and former lead engineer at Samsung, LLMAudit has grown to 20 paying clients across India, the United States, Australia and the UAE, monitors over 50+ brands, tracks more than 10,000 prompts across major AI assistants, and audits thousands of pages every month.

From a client question to a product

LLMAudit was not born in a pitch deck. Soocel Digital Solutions started in 2021 as an influencer marketing firm and added services SEO, performance marketing, web development, local SEO, lead generation- only when clients asked for them. By 2025, however, a new question was emerging: “Why doesn’t ChatGPT recommend us?”

Traditional SEO data could not fully explain why brands performing well in search were sometimes absent from AI-generated recommendations, while competitors appeared instead. The Soocel team found that the tools available to them did not provide the complete visibility and diagnostic workflow they needed, so they built one.

“Every service Soocel ever added existed because a client needed it,” said Gaurav Poswal. “LLMAudit is the same story. Our clients who were doing well in SEO were losing recommendations to competitors inside AI answers, and nobody could tell them why. We built the tool we needed to answer that question with data instead of guesswork.”

One platform, the full loop

While many AI visibility tools focus primarily on tracking whether a brand appears in AI-generated answers, LLMAudit is designed to connect visibility monitoring with the analysis and actions needed to improve it:

Prompt tracking that shows whether a brand is not cited, cited but positioned lower, or appears among the leading recommendations – while tracking how competitors perform on the same prompts

Page audits that assess content across nine factors related to how effectively a page can be discovered, understood, evaluated and surfaced in AI-generated answers

Server-side AI bot analytics that record visits from recognised AI crawlers such as GPTBot, ClaudeBot and PerplexityBot, providing first-party visibility into how these crawlers interact with a website

A recommendation engine that converts audit and visibility data into specific, prioritised actions and tracks how changes correspond with improvements in AI visibility over time

Agencies can manage multiple clients from a single dashboard, with white-label reporting and team permission controls to offer AI visibility monitoring and optimisation as a service to their clients.

Results in competitive categories

In one client engagement, LLMAudit helped a new-age credit card brand improve its visibility for selected RuPay credit card queries within eight weeks. Across the tracked prompts, the brand moved from not appearing in AI-generated recommendations to becoming one of the leading recommendations, competing alongside established banks in the category.

“That result is what the product is built for,” said Gaurav Poswal. “Eight weeks earlier, ChatGPT didn’t know the brand existed for those prompts.LLMAudit helped us identify the visibility gaps, prioritise improvements and measure what changed over time. As the changes were implemented, we could track crawler activity and monitor how the brand’s presence in AI-generated answers evolved.”

What’s next

“The shift toward AI-powered discovery is already changing how consumers find and evaluate brands,” Gaurav Poswal said. “For agencies, understanding how clients appear in AI-generated answers and having data to identify opportunities for improvement is becoming an increasingly important part of digital marketing.”

LLMAudit is expanding its agency partner programme in the United States and the United Kingdom and plans to publish its first annual State of AI Visibility report in December 2026. The report will draw on aggregated citation, prompt and crawler data across the domains monitored through the platform.

About LLMAudit

LLMAudit (llmaudit.ai) is an AI visibility platform developed and operated by Soocel Digital Solutions Private Limited. It helps agencies and brands track, analyse and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers from platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude. LLMAudit combines prompt tracking, page-level audits, server-side AI crawler analytics and actionable recommendations in a single platform.

Soocel Digital Solutions Private Limited is a bootstrapped Pune-based digital marketing company founded in 2021 by Gaurav Poswal and team.

Media Contact

Gaurav Poswal- Founder, Soocel Digital Solutions Private Limited E-mail – support@llmaudit.ai

Website – llmaudit.ai

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/gaurav-poswal

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