Maharashtra Scripts New Global Partnerships At Suite Sumflex 2026; State Engages Strategic Investors Across Nutraceuticals, Sustainability, Pharma And Logistics In Landmark Two-Day Summit

About CASMB

The Chamber for Advancement of Small and Medium Businesses (CASMB) is a national industry body dedicated to strengthening the policy, financial, and market access ecosystem for India’s small and medium enterprise sector. Under the leadership of its Secretary General Dr. Umesh Kamble, CASMB has been a consistent and active voice in advocating for SME participation in emerging high-growth sectors including nutraceuticals, functional foods, and preventive healthcare. CASMB works in close partnership with central and state government bodies, industry associations, and international trade platforms to ensure that the growth of India’s new economy sectors creates inclusive and sustainable opportunities for smaller enterprises — not merely large industry players. Dr. Kamble’s participation in the Maharashtra-Uzbekistan bilateral meeting at Suite Sumflex 2026 reflects CASMB’s strategic engagement with global trade and investment dialogues that have direct bearing on India’s SME ecosystem.