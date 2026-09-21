Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ As Brand Ambassador For Its In-house Brand – Rannr

Commenting on the association, Raj Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, Lehar Footwears Limited, said,“Rannr represents an important new chapter for us at Lehar Footwears. We wanted the face of the brand to be someone whose journey feels authentic, aspirational and deeply relatable to Indian consumers. Rajkummar has built his career through talent, perseverance and by creating his own path, and those qualities strongly connect with what we want Rannr to stand for. We are delighted to welcome him to the Rannr family.”