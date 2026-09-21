Simandhar Education Partners With Symbiosis College Of Arts And Commerce To Offer US CPA, CIA And EA Alongside Undergraduate Studies

MoU enables undergraduate commerce students to pursue US CPA, CIA and Enrolled Agent (EA) alongside their degree

Programme combines professional qualification training with internship exposure, career preparation and placement support

Students will get access to Simandhar and Becker learning platforms, professional study material and specialised EA resources

New Delhi [India], September 21: For commerce students, the undergraduate degree is increasingly becoming the starting point rather than the complete professional pathway. As careers in accounting and finance become more specialised across areas such as financial reporting, management accounting and taxation, students are looking at professional qualifications that can give them focused expertise alongside their academic education. “With 43.14 lakh students enrolled in undergraduate Commerce programmes in India in 2022–23, accounting for 12.7% of total higher-education enrolment by faculty, bringing these professional pathways into the undergraduate years can give students an opportunity to build specialised capabilities before they enter the workforce.”

Recognising this need, Simandhar Education has partnered with Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce (SCAC), Pune to enable undergraduate commerce students to pursue US CPA, CIA and Enrolled Agent (EA) alongside their degree. The collaboration brings professional qualification preparation into the undergraduate journey, giving students the opportunity to work towards internationally recognised credentials while continuing their academic studies. Under the partnership, Simandhar Education will provide structured preparation for US CPA, CIA and EA through classroom or hybrid modes, depending on cohort requirements. The first batch will follow a conventional classroom format. Students will receive guidance on registration, evaluation and examinations, along with access to Simandhar and Becker LMS platforms, physical professional study material, EA-specific learning resources and test banks.

Sripal Jain, Co-founder, Simandhar Education, said, “Commerce as a career stream is no longer limited to a single qualification or a single professional pathway. Students today need to understand the different areas of finance and accounting and the skill sets each of them demands. The US CPA, CIA and EA each address a distinct part of this professional landscape — from accounting, audit and financial reporting to management accounting, financial decision-making and taxation. The CPA builds expertise in accounting, audit and financial reporting, while the CIA focuses on internal auditing, risk management, internal controls and corporate governance.” while the EA offers a specialised pathway in US taxation. Giving students access to these options during their undergraduate years allows them to build specialised knowledge alongside their degree and make more informed decisions about the professional direction they want to pursue.”

The partnership will also focus on moving students from qualification preparation to workplace readiness. Students will receive internship exposure, resume building and interview preparation, along with placement support for those who complete all parts of their respective US CPA, CIA or EA qualification. Students can also opt for additional modules in Practical US Tax and AI for Finance. The partnership also enables students to pursue the AI-CAAP (AI Certified Accounting Associate Professional) programme alongside their undergraduate studies. The programme will equip students with practical accounting knowledge and exposure to AI-driven tools and technologies, helping them develop future-ready skills relevant to the evolving finance and accounting profession.

Prof. (Dr.) Manojkumar P. Devne, principal, Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce (SCAC), Pune, said, “For commerce students, the undergraduate years are an important stage to understand the professional opportunities that their academic background can open up. Providing access to global professional qualifications alongside the degree gives students an opportunity to explore specialised areas of accounting, finance and taxation much earlier. The combination of academic education, professional preparation and career support can help students make more informed choices about the pathways they want to pursue after graduation.”

For eligible CIA aspirants, Simandhar will provide guidance on the registration and examination process, including the applicable benefits available to students. The programme will follow a two-instalment fee structure. This partnership will give students access to internationally recognised professional qualifications, internship exposure, career preparation and placement support, helping them build specialised skills in internal audit, risk management, internal controls and corporate governance alongside their degree. The collaboration reflects the growing need to bring professional qualification pathways into undergraduate education, giving commerce students an opportunity to build relevant capabilities and explore global career options earlier.

About Simandhar Education

Simandhar Education is a leading India-based professional education company specialising in preparing students for global accounting and finance certifications, including US CPA, US CMA, CIA, ACCA, CFP and Enrolled Agent (EA). With a focus on bridging the gap between Indian academia and global career opportunities, Simandhar offers expert faculty, official study materials, personalised mentoring and placement support. Through its student-centric approach, Simandhar prepares Indian professionals for successful global accounting and finance careers.

About Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce (SCAC), Pune

Established in 1983, Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce (SCAC), Pune, is an autonomous college affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across Arts and Commerce. The institution focuses on academic excellence, interdisciplinary learning, skill development and holistic student development, with programmes designed to equip students with knowledge and skills for diverse academic and professional pathways. As part of the Symbiosis family of institutions, SCAC emphasises global exposure, innovation, social responsibility and the development of students into responsible professionals and citizens.