Laser And Sheet Metal Processing Solutions Provider Laser Technologies Limited Files DRHP With NSE Emerge

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Laser Technologies Limited (“the Company”), an integrated laser and sheet metal processing solutions provider, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) for an initial public offering of up to 1,07,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹5 each.

The Issue is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer for sale component. The Net Proceeds will be used for:

capital expenditure towards setting up of the proposed manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune, Maharashtra (up to ₹239.82 lakhs)

repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings (up to ₹1,404.04 lakhs)

working capital requirements (up to ₹3,077.39 lakhs)

general corporate purposes

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

Registrar to the Issue: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Proposed Listing: EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge)

Issue Structure

Total Issue Size: Up to 1,07,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹5 each

Fresh Issue: Up to 1,07,00,000 equity shares (100% fresh issue; no offer for sale)

Pre-IPO Placement: Before filing the Red Herring Prospectus, the Company, in consultation with the BRLM, may consider a Pre-IPO Placement of up to 20% of the Issue size. If it is undertaken, the Issue size will be reduced accordingly.

Market Maker Reservation Portion: Not less than 5% of the Issue

QIB Portion: Not more than 50% of the Net Issue, of which up to 60% may be allocated to Anchor Investors

Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 15% of the Net Issue

Individual Investors: Not less than 35% of the Net Issue

Pre-Issue Equity Shares: 2,13,00,000 equity shares, of which the Promoters holds 99.99%

Key Business Information

Business model: The Company operates in five segments: On the basis of FY2026 revenue from operations – Distribution (73.09%), Spare Parts (10.49%), Contract Manufacturing (7.02%), Assembly (6.79%) and Services (2.61%). Machinery is sourced from principal suppliers in China, Germany and the USA. Welding and marking machines are assembled under the Company’s own “PhotonX” brand. CNC press brakes are manufactured through contract manufacturing arrangements based on Company’s designs and specifications.

Customer base: The Company has served over 3,000 customers across India and overseas as on the date of the DRHP. Repeat customers contributed 73.28% of revenue from operations in FY2026 .

Order book: As on September 15, 2026 , the order book had 109 orders worth ₹4,024.80 lakhs in total .

Service network and aftermarket: The Company has sales and service offices in Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gurugram. It has over 70 service engineers across India and in-house repair capabilities for laser sources and cutting heads. Revenue from the Services and Spare Parts segments was ₹2,367.73 lakhs in FY2026 (13.10% of revenue from operations) , up from ₹1,517.83 lakhs (8.68%) in FY2024 .

Skill development: The Company runs “Laser Gurukul” , its in-house training and skill development platform. It offers structured training programmes on laser-based machinery for machine operators, engineers and other personnel. The Company also has a Memorandum of Understanding dated April 26, 2025 with the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University, Pune.

Promoters: [Dr.] Rakesh Kumar Agarwal is Chairman and Managing Director. He has been associated with the Company since 2011 and has 15 years of experience in the laser systems and technology industry. Pankti Rakesh Kumar Agarwal is Whole Time Woman Director. She has been associated with the Company since 2012 and has been associated as a director since 2016. She has 10 years of experience in the laser industry .

Financial position: Profit after tax grew at a CAGR of 82.68% between FY2024 and FY2026 (FY2026 consolidated; FY2024 standalone). Revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 1.66% over the same period. The debt-equity ratio was 0.77 times as at March 31, 2026, compared with 0.85 times as at March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights