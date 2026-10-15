India’s Infrastructure Tender Opportunity And The Evolving Business Profile Of VL Infraprojects

Order Book and Joint Ventures Add Project Visibility

VL Infraprojects closed FY26 with an order book of ₹217.64 crore, providing a strong base of executable projects and visibility for future revenue growth. The company indicated an execution period of approximately 12–18 months for the order book. In the investor interaction, management said it had quoted around ₹100 crore of tenders during the month discussed, with a further ₹62 crore tender to be quoted, and was targeting around ₹200 crore of government tender opportunities during August and September. It also mentioned discussions for around ₹50 crore of private work.