iKargos Crosses 100 Crores Milestone For The 2nd Consecutive Year, Despite The Middle-East Crisis And Muted Economic Activity

New Delhi [India], June 23: As global trade faces increasing complexity from geopolitical uncertainties, changing tariff regimes, regulatory scrutiny, and evolving supply chain models, iKargos has reported revenue exceeding ₹110 crore for FY 2025-26 while continuing to strengthen profitability and operational performance.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey and reflects its strategic evolution from a technology-enabled logistics platform into a comprehensive international trade solutions company serving businesses across the entire trade lifecycle.

Over the last year, iKargos has expanded its capabilities beyond logistics by launching a dedicated Legal, Compliance, and Trade Advisory vertical. The move is aimed at helping businesses navigate the growing regulatory, commercial, and operational challenges associated with international trade.

The newly launched service portfolio includes:

Litigation & Dispute Resolution

Commercial Intervention & Resolution

Compliance & Trade Advisory

SEZ / FTWZ Consulting & Operations

Trade Risk Management (Preventive Advisory)

Incentives & Benefits Advisory

Trade Structuring & Setup

Training & Capability Building

These services are designed to help importers, exporters, manufacturers, distributors, e-commerce businesses, and multinational corporations manage trade risks, ensure regulatory compliance, resolve disputes, optimize trade structures, and unlock growth opportunities in domestic and international markets.

Commenting on the company’s expansion, Rekha Atri, Founder of iKargos, said: “The challenges faced by businesses engaged in international trade have evolved significantly over the past few years. Organizations today require support not only in logistics execution but also in regulatory compliance, trade structuring, dispute resolution, customs matters, risk management, and strategic decision-making. Our objective is to build a platform that enables businesses to manage every aspect of international trade through a single trusted partner.”

A major focus area for iKargos is the growing opportunity around Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Free Trade and Warehousing Zones (FTWZs). As businesses seek greater flexibility in inventory management, duty optimization, supply chain resilience, and regional distribution models, SEZs and FTWZs are becoming increasingly important components of international trade strategy.

Through its SEZ and FTWZ Consulting & Operations practice, iKargos supports businesses in evaluating opportunities, setting up trade structures, ensuring regulatory compliance, establishing operational frameworks, and managing day-to-day trade and logistics operations within these ecosystems. The company believes that SEZs and FTWZs will play a critical role in helping Indian businesses become more competitive in global markets.

In addition to supporting operational requirements, iKargos has expanded its advisory capabilities around customs compliance, foreign trade policy, incentive optimization, duty management, and trade risk mitigation. This integrated approach enables clients to make informed decisions while reducing compliance exposure and improving supply chain efficiency.

Despite a challenging global business environment, iKargos remained focused on sustainable and profitable growth during FY 2025-26. The company continued to improve operational efficiencies, strengthen financial discipline, and enhance service delivery across its business verticals.

Prashant Dwivedi, Co-Founder of iKargos, said:

“While crossing ₹110 crore in revenue is an important milestone for us, our focus has always been on building a sustainable business with strong fundamentals. We have consciously prioritized profitability, operational excellence, and long-term customer value. As we continue to diversify our offerings, we remain committed to helping businesses navigate international trade with greater confidence and efficiency.”

The company also secured several significant contracts during the year, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking integrated international trade solutions. Increasingly, businesses are looking for partners that can combine logistics execution with regulatory expertise, compliance management, advisory support, and operational execution—areas where iKargos continues to strengthen its capabilities.

Looking ahead, iKargos plans to further expand its legal, compliance, and trade advisory practice while strengthening its presence in SEZ and FTWZ consulting and operations. The company is also exploring opportunities to establish and operate trade-focused infrastructure and services that support businesses seeking more efficient and compliant cross-border supply chains.

As international trade becomes more interconnected and regulated, iKargos believes the future lies in integrating logistics, compliance, legal expertise, technology, and trade intelligence into a single ecosystem. By combining these capabilities, the company aims to simplify global trade and help businesses unlock new opportunities in an increasingly complex marketplace.

About iKargos

iKargos is a technology-enabled international trade solutions company providing services across international logistics, customs compliance, legal and regulatory advisory, dispute resolution, trade consulting, SEZ and FTWZ consulting and operations, certifications, distribution, and supply chain management. Through its integrated platform and domain expertise, iKargos helps businesses simplify, optimize, and scale their international trade operations while ensuring regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

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