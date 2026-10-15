IBL Finance Limited Proposes A Public Issue Of Secured, Rated, listed, And Redeemable NCDs Aggregating Up To Rs 50 crore

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 13: IBL Finance Limited (“IBL Finance” or “the Company”), a technology-enabled Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), proposes a public issue of up to ₹50 Cr. Secured, Rated, Listed and Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) of face value of ₹1,000 each.

The Issue comprises a base issue of ₹25 crore, with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹25 crore, aggregating up to ₹50 crore. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited.

The Issue is scheduled to open on October 12, 2026 and close on October 26, 2026, subject to the terms of the Prospectus. The Issue provides multiple tenure and interest payment options across 13 months, 24 months, 36 months and 60 months, with yields of up to 12.12% per annum. The minimum application size is 10 NCDs, with a Face value of ₹1,000 each

Management Commentary

“The proposed NCD Public Issue is part of our funding strategy as we continue our lending operations across lending to Individuals and Financial Institution. The proceeds from the Issue will primarily be utilised towards onward lending, financing and repayment or prepayment of existing borrowings, in accordance with the objects stated in the Prospectus.”

Mr. Manish Patel, Managing Director, IBL Finance Limited

Objects of the Issue

For the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on existing borrowings of the Company General corporate purposes

Issue at a Glance