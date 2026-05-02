GD Goenka Surat Extends Legacy Of Excellence With Stellar CBSE Class X Board Results

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 2: G. D. Goenka International School, Surat, has once again upheld its tradition of academic excellence by securing a 100% pass result in the CBSE Class X Board Examination, marking 13 consecutive years of outstanding performance.
“The school’s students have delivered remarkable results this year, earning top ranks across Surat city, Gujarat State, and at the National level. Hiral Gattani emerged as the top performer with an exceptional score of 99.6% (498/500), securing 1st position in the region (1st in Gujarat and Surat) and 2nd position in the country,” Says the Principal.
“In addition, 7 students from the school have secured positions among the Top 10 in Surat city. Other outstanding achievers include Akarsh Vardhanam (99.4%), Jiya Dhankani (99%), Vishvaraj Rupawala (98.4%), Manav Patel (97.8%), Vrishank Mawani (97.4%), and Ananya Akbari (97.2%).” Says the School management.
Out of 142 students who appeared for the examination, 50 students scored above 90%, 52 students scored between 80%–89%, 25 students scored between 70%–79%, and 15 students scored between 60%–69%, reflecting consistent academic excellence across all performance levels.
Adding to this, 24 students scored a perfect 30(100/100) in Subjects like Artificial Intelligence, French, Social Studies, English, and Maths.
The Academic Director and Principal, Dr.Shruti Agrawal, Director of Operations, Dr.Sejal Thakkar, Higher Section Dean, Mr. Belal Fayaz, Higher Section Associate Dean, Mr.Sohel S. Makwana, along with all subject HODs and the entire GDGIS team, congratulated the students, parents, and teachers for this success and extended best wishes for their continued achievements in the future.