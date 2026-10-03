Hanuman Chalisa Recitation Held In Surat For Capt. Smit Machchhar’s Health And Recovery

Capt. Machchhar, a former SpiceJet commander who joined flydubai as a direct-entry captain, has been widely praised after reports that he was stabbed in the cockpit of flight FZ1073 and, despite his injuries, managed to open the cockpit door so that passengers and crew could overpower the attacker. The aircraft later landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. He hails from a family with roots in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district.