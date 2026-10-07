From A 500 Sq. Ft. Kitchen To A ₹4 Crore Brand: Sunita Mohapatra’s Wacky Wok Builds A Growing Food Business

Behind Wacky Wok’s growth is a journey built on family trust, entrepreneurial determination and a consistent focus on creating quality food experiences. Sunita began the venture with the unwavering support of her father, Dr. Sourendra Kumar Mohapatra, whose belief in her vision gave her the confidence to take the entrepreneurial leap. Her husband, Samrat, has also played an integral role in supporting the business and its growth with his efficient entrepreneurial experience and fine tuned way of people management.