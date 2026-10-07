From A 500 Sq. Ft. Kitchen To A ₹4 Crore Brand: Sunita Mohapatra’s Wacky Wok Builds A Growing Food Business

In late 2022, entrepreneur Sunita Mohapatra took her first step into the food business by launching Wacky Wok, an Indo-Chinese cloud kitchen from a 500 sq. ft. space in Hyderabad. With a focused vision, a commitment to quality and the support of her family, what started as a small venture has grown into a food brand operating across two locations, supported by a 5,000 sq. ft. central kitchen and generating approximately ₹4 crore in annual revenue.
Behind Wacky Wok’s growth is a journey built on family trust, entrepreneurial determination and a consistent focus on creating quality food experiences. Sunita began the venture with the unwavering support of her father, Dr. Sourendra Kumar Mohapatra, whose belief in her vision gave her the confidence to take the entrepreneurial leap. Her husband, Samrat, has also played an integral role in supporting the business and its growth with his efficient entrepreneurial experience and fine tuned way of people management.
From the beginning, Sunita wanted Wacky Wok to be more than another food outlet. Her focus was on creating a distinctive Indo-Chinese food brand that customers could associate with consistent quality, familiar yet authentic flavours and a memorable dining experience.
Building a food business from a small kitchen came with its own set of challenges. From managing day-to-day operations to maintaining consistency as demand increased, every stage required adapting to the evolving needs of the business. Sunita’s approach remained centred on building the fundamentals first and allowing the brand to grow steadily.
That approach eventually led to the expansion of Wacky Wok’s operations. Today, the brand has two locations in Hyderabad and operates with the support of a 5,000 sq. ft. central kitchen. The facility represents an important milestone in the brand’s evolution, providing the infrastructure needed to support its growing operations while maintaining consistency across locations.
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For Sunita, maintaining quality while scaling the business has remained a key priority. In the food industry, where customer expectations are shaped by taste, consistency and overall experience, building a sustainable brand requires more than simply expanding the number of outlets.
Wacky Wok has therefore focused on its core proposition of Indo-Chinese cuisine while building processes around quality and customer experience. The objective has been to create food that encourages customers to return while establishing a distinct identity for the brand in Hyderabad’s competitive food landscape.
The brand’s efforts have also received industry recognition. In 2024, Wacky Wok was recognised with Swiggy’s Best Chinese Kitchen award. The brand has additionally been recognised as Chinese Restaurant of the Year for two consecutive years, marking important milestones in its journey.
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For Sunita, such recognition is an acknowledgement of the collective effort behind the brand. While awards provide visibility, the larger focus remains on maintaining the standards that helped Wacky Wok establish itself in the first place.
“Wacky Wok started with a simple vision—to create food that people would enjoy and a brand that we could build with consistency and purpose. The belief and support of my family gave me the confidence to begin this journey. As the business has grown, our focus has remained on quality, customer experience and building a brand that can stand the test of time,” said Sunita Mohapatra, Founder, Wacky Wok.
The growth of Wacky Wok also reflects the changing landscape of the food business, where cloud kitchens and focused food concepts have created opportunities for entrepreneurs to build brands with relatively lean beginnings. However, sustaining that growth requires investment in operations, people, infrastructure and customer experience.
Wacky Wok’s transition from a 500 sq. ft. starting point to a 5,000 sq. ft. central kitchen demonstrates that evolution. The business has moved beyond its initial phase and established an operational structure designed to support its presence across multiple locations.
Family remains an important part of Sunita’s entrepreneurial story. Her father’s early confidence in her vision and her husband Samrat’s continued support have accompanied her through the different stages of building the business. For Sunita, this support represents more than encouragement—it is part of the foundation on which Wacky Wok was built.
Today, the brand’s approximately ₹4 crore annual revenue, two Hyderabad locations and industry recognitions represent significant milestones from its modest beginnings. Yet Sunita’s focus remains on the journey ahead: strengthening the brand, maintaining consistency and continuing to create a food experience that customers can trust.
Wacky Wok’s story is ultimately one of turning a small beginning into a growing enterprise. What started in a 500 sq. ft. kitchen in 2022 has developed into a recognised Indo-Chinese food brand with an expanding operational foundation.
For Sunita Mohapatra, the journey is not defined only by revenue or awards. It is also about transforming the trust placed in her by her family into a business with its own identity, creating opportunities for growth and building a brand that continues to move forward.