P.C. Chandra Group Honours Shri Javed Akhtar With The 33rd P.C. Chandra Puraskaar, Celebrating His Iconic Contribution To Indian Cinema & Literature

P.C. Chandra Group is a leading business conglomerate from East India, with a legacy of 85 plus years of trust and customer loyalty in jewellery through P.C. Chandra Jewellers, having over 75 plus showrooms across India. The Group has diversified into various sectors, including adhesives, chemicals, hospitality, software, environmental initiatives, real estate, rubber plantations, and rental services. With a strong reputation and trust among global consumers and prestigious clients, P.C. Chandra Group is a socially responsible corporation committed to numerous CSR initiatives. These include the J.L. Chandra Merit Scholarship, J.N. Chandra Anuprerna, Gyandhara, Neem Banani, and #StopTheDrop, focusing on education, environment, and community development.