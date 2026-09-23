Carzbazzar Crosses 1,000 Cars Stocked In Just Six Months; Valuation Reaches Rs 150 Crore

Speaking about the company’s strategy, Bhavesh Upadhyay, Managing Director, Carzbazzar, said, “Our strength comes from combining an asset-light business model with technology and trust. We want to create an ecosystem where dealers can grow their business through technology, while customers receive transparent inspections, true value for their vehicles and faster payments. Our SaaS platform, which covers inventory management, invoicing and website management, is helping us connect dealers across India. Crossing 1,000 cars stocked in six months, building a network of more than 1,500 dealers and reaching a ₹150 crore valuation are important milestones, but our larger objective is to build a trusted, technology-driven automotive ecosystem across India.”