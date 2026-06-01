BigBloc Construction Ltd Reports Revenue From Operations Of Rs. 283.42 Crore In FY26, A Rise Of 26.2 Percent Y-o-Y

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 1: BigBloc Construction Limited, one of the largest manufacturers of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks and ALC Panels in India, reported consolidated Revenue from Operations of Rs. 283.42 crore for FY26 ended March 2026, registering a robust growth of 26.2% Y-o-Y compared to Rs. 224.64 crore reported in FY25. The company reported EBITDA of Rs. 22.93 crore during FY26 with an EBITDA margin of 8.09%, reflecting stable performance despite continued pressure in the building materials sector. The margins and profitability were primarily impacted by sector-wide challenges arising from geopolitical tensions and ongoing expansion.

Highlights:

Q4 FY26: Revenue from Operations Rs. 86.93 crore up 34.6% Y-o-Y, EBITDA Rs. 7.06 crore

FY26: Revenue from Operations Rs. 283.42 crore up 26.2% Y-o-Y, EBITDA Rs. 22.93 crore

Foray in construction chemicals: Commenced commercial production at Umargaon facility manufacturing products including Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives

Merger Approved – Hon’ble Regional Director vide order dated 28th April 2026 sanctioned the amalgamation scheme, Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd with Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt.

Sustainability – Company has installed 3340 KW of rooftop solar power capacity for captive use across BigBloc and its subsidiaries

The consolidated capacity utilization for Q4 FY26 was 78%. Capacity utilization at Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt. Ltd was 89%, while Siam Cement Bigbloc Construction Technologies Pvt. Ltd reported capacity utilization of 40% during the quarter.

The company reported consolidated Revenue from Operations of Rs. 86.93 crore for Q4 FY26 ended March 2026, registering a robust growth of 34.6% Y-o-Y compared to Rs. 64.59 crore reported in Q4 FY25. The company reported EBITDA of Rs. 7.06 crore during Q4 FY26.