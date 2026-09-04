Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot Tests Non-Negative For Psycho-Active Substance, AAIB Finds

Blood samples of both crew members were subsequently sent to a pathological laboratory for confirmatory testing. The pilot-in-command's confirmatory result was also non-negative, while the co-pilot's sample was negative in both rounds of testing. The pilot reportedly tested positive for psycho-active substances during post-flight screening, with a second test later also returning positive. Reports suggested the tests pointed to marijuana use, though the AAIB report itself does not specify the substance involved.