Health Insurance Premium And Cost Explained: Deductibles, Copays And Coinsurance

What are Health Insurance Costs?

Health insurance costs refer to the total amount you pay for coverage and care over a year, not just your monthly premium. While most people focus on premiums, the real financial impact comes from how different cost components work together when you actually use healthcare.

A typical health plan divides costs between you and the insurer through multiple layers. Understanding these layers helps you estimate your true annual expense, not just the upfront price.

These costs typically include:

Monthly premiums

Deductibles

Copays

Coinsurance

Out-of-pocket maximum

Key Takeaways

Health insurance costs include premiums, deductibles, co-payments, coinsurance, and out-of-pocket limits; not just the monthly price.

Premiums are fixed costs, while deductibles and cost-sharing determine what you pay when you use healthcare.

Co-payments and coinsurance shift part of every claim expense to the policyholder.

Lower premium plans typically come with higher deductibles, co-payments, or financial risk.

The out-of-pocket maximum is the most important number. It defines your worst-case annual spending.

The right plan depends on your expected medical usage, family structure, and ability to manage large expenses.

What is a Health Insurance Premium?

A premium is the amount you pay monthly to keep your health insurance active. It functions like a subscription fee, and you must pay it even if you do not use any healthcare services.

Premiums vary based on standardized factors such as age, location, tobacco use, plan category, and family size. Plans with broader coverage or lower cost-sharing generally have higher premiums.

From a cost perspective, premiums represent predictable spending, while other components are variable. This creates a trade-off: you can pay more each month for certainty, or less each month while taking on more risk later.

What a lower vs higher premium usually means:

Lower premium means higher deductible and higher cost-sharing

Higher premium means lower out-of-pocket costs when you need care

Lower premium plans suit infrequent users

Higher premium plans suit regular or high-risk users

What is Deductible in Health Insurance?

A deductible in health insurance is the fixed amount you agree to pay from your own pocket per claim (or per policy year, depending on the plan structure) before the insurer begins paying. It is a form of voluntary cost-sharing that keeps premiums lower but it means you absorb the first portion of every bill.

How Deductibles Work in Health Insurance: A Clear Example

Suppose your health insurance policy has a deductible of ₹25,000 and you get hospitalised with a total bill of ₹90,000. You pay the first ₹25,000 from your own savings. The insurer covers the remaining ₹65,000 (subject to any applicable co-pay and sub-limits).

Now suppose the same plan has a 10% co-payment clause. After the ₹25,000 deductible, your co-pay on the remaining ₹65,000 is ₹6,500. Your total out-of-pocket cost is ₹31,500 even though you have ₹10 lakh in coverage. This shows how deductibles and co-payments increase your actual payout.

What is Co-payment (Copay) in Health Insurance?

A co-payment (or co-pay) is a percentage of every hospitalisation bill you pay out of your own pocket, regardless of whether your deductible has been met and regardless of whether the bill falls within your sum insured. It is one of the most misunderstood features of Indian health insurance and one of the most consequential.

How Co-payment Works in Health Insurance: A Clear Example

Your policy has a ₹5 lakh sum insured and a 10% co-payment clause. You're hospitalised with a bill of ₹1,50,000. Even though this is well within your sum insured, you must pay 10% of ₹1,50,000 = ₹15,000 first. The insurer pays the remaining ₹1,35,000. This 10% applies to every claim, every time, throughout the life of the policy, it doesn't go away once you've 'hit a threshold.'

When Does Co-payment Apply in Indian Plans?

Senior citizen health insurance plans: Almost all plans for individuals above 60 include a mandatory co-pay (typically 10–20%). This is how insurers manage the higher claim risk of older age groups.

Low-premium budget plans: Plans that compete aggressively on price often include a co-pay to offset their lower premiums.

Out-of-network/non-empanelled hospitals: Many plans levy an additional co-pay (sometimes 20–30%) if you get treated at a hospital outside the insurer's network.

Specific treatments: Some plans apply a co-pay selectively — for example, only on specific surgeries or treatments like cataract procedures.

Important: Zero co-pay plans exist and are worth the slightly higher premium for most policyholders, especially those who expect regular hospitalisation. If you're buying health insurance online, always check for 'zero co-pay' or confirm explicitly in the policy wordings document before purchasing.

What is Coinsurance?

Coinsurance is the share of medical costs you pay as a percentage of the bill after you have met your deductible; for example, if your coinsurance is 20%, you pay 20% of the treatment cost while your insurer pays the remaining 80%, and this continues until you reach your out-of-pocket maximum.

Key things to know about coinsurance:

Applies after the deductible is met

Common for hospital stays and major procedures

Continues until you reach your out-of-pocket maximum

Coinsurance is where most unexpected costs arise, especially in high-cost medical situations.

What is Out-of-Pocket Maximum?

The out-of-pocket maximum is the annual limit on everything you spend such as deductibles, co-pays, and sub-limit excesses on covered healthcare. Once you hit this limit, your insurer pays 100% of covered costs for the rest of the policy year. It is the most important number in a health insurance plan precisely because it tells you your worst-case financial exposure.

Why Does the Out-of-Pocket Maximum Matter?

Recent data shows average hospitalisation costs in India range from ₹30,000 to ₹70,000 per event, with a significant portion paid out of pocket. High-cost treatments such as cardiac surgery or cancer care can exceed ₹10–30 lakh, and in extreme cases, cross ₹1 crore. With medical inflation at around 14% annually, these costs continue to rise.

Without an effective OOP cap or a high enough sum insured, this exposure lands entirely on your family savings.

Comparing Health Insurance Plans in India

The best way to understand how all these cost components interact is to compare two actual plan structures with a realistic hospitalisation scenario. Here is how a low-deductible comprehensive plan (Plan A) stacks up against a high-deductible budget plan (Plan B) for an individual: