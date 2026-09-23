Why India’s Clean Air Crisis Is A Business Imperative

Underrated Impact

In the 2023–24 fiscal year, environmental CSR spending in India amounted to approximately ₹3,500 crore, a meaningful pool of capital that, with sharper strategic alignment, could deliver considerably greater impact. Polluted air currently exacts a toll of roughly ₹7 lakh crore annually on the Indian economy, equivalent to approximately three per cent of GDP, through reduced labour productivity, disrupted supply chains and significant agricultural yield losses. The scale of this cost also points to the scale of the opportunity: even incremental improvements in how CSR capital is targeted could unlock outsized gains for public health, productivity and economic growth.