India’s Problem Is How We Have Governed And Managed Water Assets

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I'd say it is essentially a management crisis and a governance crisis, not a water availability crisis.

We are actually blessed with abundant water resources. Look at our rainfall, our groundwater, our rivers, the Himalayas, the Western and Eastern Ghats—these are all tremendous natural assets in terms of water availability. India has significant water resources.

The problem is the way we have governed and managed water assets. We have managed them very poorly. These assets are on a downward trend, both qualitatively and quantitatively, and we don't seem to be doing enough to reverse that process.

To explain this further, consider groundwater. Today, most of the water India uses comes from groundwater. Over the last four-and-a-half decades, about 90% of the additional water India has used has come from groundwater—perhaps even more.

Groundwater is an incredible blessing. You don't have to pay to create that storage. It is decentralised and available across the country, although its availability is uneven. Historically, India also had remarkable traditional technologies and management systems that ensured the sustainability of groundwater resources. Even in the driest parts of Rajasthan or the wettest parts of Meghalaya, we had effective traditional systems.

Today, the government tends to view water resources primarily through the lens of large infrastructure projects. The focus is on building big dams, river-linking projects and long-distance water transfers. Combined with the way we extract groundwater, this has created an illusion that we can keep moving from one crisis to another without facing major consequences.

The crisis is evolving gradually and hasn't hit us dramatically yet. However, if we don't change course, it will worsen in the years ahead.

Groundwater levels are falling, water quality is deteriorating, and in some places, it's practically exhausted. We could have made much better use of our rainfall.

Even during the periods of deficit, India receives substantial rainfall. If we had systems in place to harvest rain, store and recharge groundwater locally, and build the necessary infrastructure, groundwater would not have been in crisis. The quality would also have been much better.

The same applies to our rivers. I was telling my daughter yesterday that India is perhaps the only country in the world that worships its rivers the way we do. Our scriptures, festivals and prayers all revere rivers. My mother used to sing her daily prayers, and they included the names of rivers from across India.

Yet look at the condition of our rivers today. They are possibly among the worst in the world, including the Ganga, our most revered river.