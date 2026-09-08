We Are Becoming a Solutions Company, But Will Remain Wind-First: Girish Tanti, Co-founder, Suzlon

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The simple answer is my customers. Market demand is pushing us towards a solution-oriented approach.

Today, the biggest challenge with any renewable energy source is the firmness of power. With current technology, a combination of wind, solar and storage can deliver firm power. In fact, we recently participated in a bid that mimicked thermal generation, and the prices discovered effectively demonstrate that we now have the ability to provide firm power equivalent to fossil-fuel sources, with a similar load profile.

Wind has a natural advantage, and with batteries becoming more cost-efficient, the combination of wind, solar and storage is going to be the way forward. If you look at recent bids, most are some form of hybrid, RTC or extended RTC offering. The market has clearly moved beyond relying on a single renewable source.

You still see a significant number of pure-wind bids because wind is on a catch-up journey in terms of its contribution. Its uniqueness is that it can support peak demand, which solar cannot do. Wind is able to generate during the morning and evening peaks, while solar produces energy during the day at a more competitive price point.

When wind and solar are combined, they become complementary and can generate a least-cost solution.

From the customer's perspective, in terms of affordability, reliability and firmness of power, the combination of wind, solar and storage is the future. The timing couldn't be better for us to move into this space and become a solutions company, although it will remain wind-first.

We are looking at an asset-light model for non-wind areas. In solar, we don't intend to get into full-fledged manufacturing.

The idea is to work with partners that already have a strong manufacturing base. There is more than enough solar manufacturing capacity in the country, so we want to leverage that capacity and focus more on solutioning for customers.

Our objective is to integrate wind, solar and storage into a single solution and deliver value to the customer.

As far as BESS is concerned, there is an important technology opportunity. Today, relatively standardised BESS solutions are being planned, whereas we believe there is an opportunity to develop tailor-made solutions for specific use cases that can deliver greater value to customers.

It is therefore important to design the battery storage system correctly at the plant level. There is a significant technology opportunity in battery storage.

There is another important focus for us, which we're calling DevCo. Largely, we are decoupling project execution and project development.

With our large customers, we want to work with them over a period of three, four or five years to build out their assets, rather than working on a project-by-project basis. That's another important decoupling that is happening.