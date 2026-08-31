From Source to Tap, Every Water Scheme Will Be Digitally Tracked: Kamal Kishore Soan, JJM Mission Director

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Keeping that point in view, we have come forward with the idea of the Sujalam Bharat platform, where we are mapping every detail scheme-wise, right from the source to the tap. This will put us in a position to track every scheme as well as individual tap connections.

We want to ensure that every tap connection is functional. It should not be a situation where the tap exists but there is no water supply. Our purpose is to address all such issues.

We have also introduced Jal Seva Aankalan. Earlier, we used to conduct surveys through third-party agencies, covering a sample of around 25,000–27,000 villages. In a country with more than 6 lakh villages, that was not a sufficient sample size.

Therefore, we introduced Jal Seva Aankalan. We designed a form and sent it to the Gram Panchayats, asking them to report whether they were receiving sufficient water services.

But it is not only the Gram Panchayat that provides the information. The Gram Panchayat has to obtain the details from the Gram Sabha, because the Gram Sabha is the body through which we can get actual ground-level feedback.

We have completed this exercise in more than 1.17 lakh Gram Panchayats. The exercise covers a large number of villages within these panchayats.

The information collected through this exercise is then sent to the District Collector. The Collector is now aware of the shortcomings in a particular village and is responsible for addressing those issues.

There is, of course, the question of resources. If resources are available through convergence with other schemes, the District Collector can address the issues through the technical support team. If resources are not available, the issue is escalated to the state government.

This way, the state government becomes aware of the issues at the Gram Panchayat level through the District Collector. Once problems are identified in this manner, we ask the states to ensure that they are addressed.

Water is a state subject, so our role is primarily to provide hand-holding and support. We ask the states to address the issues identified by Gram Panchayats and communicated through the District Collector.

For instance, if a Gram Panchayat reports erratic power supply, that issue has to be addressed by the state. Similarly, if there is a requirement for human-resource support, the state has to address it.

The first step was therefore to identify the problems. This is a very new experience, and we hope that in the coming years we will be able to stabilise the system as an annual exercise.

Going forward, every panchayat will digitally report the shortcomings in water services to the District Collector and the state government.