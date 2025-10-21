Decoding Delhi’s Smog Season: Fewer Bad Days, Higher Baseline

A Year-round, Regional Problem

Delhi’s pollution comes from many sources that operate throughout the year. A Centre for Science and Environment analysis of the first half of December 2025 found that transport accounted for about 46% of PM2.5 generated within Delhi, and that about 65% of the PM2.5 in the city’s air that fortnight came from outside its borders. Delhi’s environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said this month that about 30% of the city’s pollution originates within Delhi, while 60–65% comes from or is influenced by surrounding areas.