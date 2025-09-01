China’s Offshore Wind Power Surge—What it Means for India’s Renewable Goal 

Where India is Investing More: Solar, Not Wind

As per the MNRE, India plans to reach 500 GW of clean energy with 280 GW of solar power by 2030, far outpacing wind ambitions. Programmes like PM-Kusum, Solar Rooftop and Production Linked Incentives for solar modules show a clear policy inclination. According to the IEA, solar now makes up over 55% of India’s total renewable pipeline.



The Global Wind Energy Council’s Global Offshore Wind Report 2024 estimated that 3% of Asia-Pacific offshore wind capacity between 2024 and 2033 will be located in India, which is also expected to gradually emerge as a hub for offshore wind manufacturing.



To achieve its offshore wind energy ambitions India must make substantial investments in manufacturing and infrastructure capabilities. Without coordinated policy support, industrial investment and infrastructure development India risks falling behind in the global offshore wind sector, which is vital for enhancing its energy security, grid resilience and climate targets.