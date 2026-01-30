Seros Drills First Well In Ladakh’s Puga Valley To Put India On Global Geothermal Map

“The Puga Valley project is proof that India can navigate through the most complex challenges to meet its energy requirements with homegrown expertise, true to the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Geothermal energy is no longer just a concept; it can deliver reliable, round-the-clock power, complementing solar and wind, and strengthening India’s energy security. What we are building here lays the foundation for scaling this untapped resource nationwide and advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat through cleaner, more resilient infrastructure,” Agarwal said.