Three in Four Investors Globally Integrate Climate Risk Into Financial Decisions, Says Report

The report further revealed several key findings. It stated that climate risks are mainstreamed, with about 75% of investors assessing climate-related financial risks and opportunities within their portfolios. Transition planning is underway but remains incomplete—while 65% track and disclose at least one portfolio emissions metric and 56% publish transition plans, only 51% have adopted net-zero targets for 2050. Investment in climate solutions is still limited, with 70% making climate-aligned investments but just 30% committing to scale them up.