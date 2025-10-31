NITI Aayog’s VK Saraswat on Why Private Sector Participation is Essential to Reach 100GW Nuclear Energy Target

A

We all know that renewable energy, whether it’s wind or solar, has its own challenges—variability in supply depending on weather, time of day and other factors. For uninterrupted and reliable power supply, it’s essential to have a non-thermal source of energy, and nuclear energy offers a good mix.

In this context, SMRs are an emerging technology with distinct advantages. First, they require far less space. Second, they are flexible in design. Third, they are compact and can be manufactured in factories in a manner similar to automobiles. They do not require long construction or commissioning periods. and can be deployed wherever needed.

SMRs are a preferred solution for meeting power demands, especially where captive power plants are required such as in cement and steel plants, or refineries, where thermal captive power is currently used.