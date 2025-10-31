MNRE Minister Joshi Urges 85% Localisation in India’s Wind Energy Sector by 2030

India targets 85% local content in wind manufacturing by 2030.
Domestic wind capacity surges with record 6 GW expected this fiscal.
India ranks among top five wind component manufacturers globally, says minister.
Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on October 30, 2025 urged India’s wind energy industry to increase its local content from the current 64% to 85% by 2030, reported Down To Earth.
This move aligns with the government’s push to achieve self sufficiency and build a resilient clean energy supply chain.
While addressing the seventh edition of Windergy India 2025 in Chennai, the country’s largest wind energy exhibition and conference, Joshi said India was already among the five countries that manufacture most wind components domestically and the potential to capture 10% of the global wind supply chain by 2030, and up to 20% by 2040.
He called upon the Southern States that have strong winds and vast coastlines, and other states, too, to expand wind energy capacity and explore offshore wind, and assured the Centre's support in this regard.
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh contributed almost half of India's total wind capacity, which stood at around 54 GW, he said. India was moving with clear determination towards the goal of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, and wind power will play a major part in contributing to 100 GW or more.
India already has 54 GW of installed wind capacity and another 30 GW of wind capacity is under progress. Meanwhile, a pipeline of 25 GW, puts the country well on track to meet its 100 GW wind target by 2030, Joshi said.
This year alone, over 3 GW of new wind capacity has been added. By March 2026, 6 GW was expected, the highest-ever annual addition - much higher than last year's 4 GW, he claimed.
Wind Manufacturing Gains Momentum
According to TOI, Indian manufacturers account for about 12% of the global nacelle manufacturing capacity, contributing roughly 20GW out of a global total exceeding 165GW.
In blade manufacturing, India holds a 10% share, with a capacity of around 16GW from a global base of more than 157 GW. For towers, Indian firms contribute 13%, amounting to about 15GW of the global capacity exceeding 115 GW.
The country’s strongest presence is in gearboxes, where it commands 17% of global capacity, equivalent to 29GW out of more than 170GW worldwide, TOI reported citing Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) data.
(With inputs from PTI.)