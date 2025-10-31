Global Offshore Wind to Triple by 2030, India Plans 37 GW Auctions

Offshore wind capacity to triple globally despite policy hurdles and inflation.
India plans to auction 30–37 GW offshore wind by 2030.
Global targets provide investor confidence and long-term market growth momentum.
Offshore wind capacity is projected to triple worldwide by 2030 despite policy reversals and cost pressures in key markets such as the United States increasing from 83 GW to 238 GW, according to a report by energy think tank Ember and the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA).
In addition, the report stated that the combined 2030 targets add up to 263 GW, excluding China, which does not yet have a national target.
“Offshore wind already delivers 83 GW of clean energy, enough to power 73 million homes,” said Dave Jones, chief analyst at Ember, in a press release. “To countries thinking about agreeing new targets or extending existing ones, the message is clear: now is the time to act to help spur the next wave of growth.”
The report emphasised how targets serve as financial tools that boost investor confidence and market visibility. With 15 nations aiming for 99 GW by 2030, half of which will come from Germany (30 GW) and the Netherlands (21 GW), Europe is still in the lead. With goals of 43–50 GW, including 5 GW of floating wind, the UK continues to be the single largest market.
The Ember report comes ahead of 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Brazil. The analysis found that clear and credible government targets continue to anchor global momentum, with 27 countries, 27 subnational authorities and three regions now setting offshore wind goals.
India Expands Offshore Ambitions
According to the US International Trade Administration (ITA), India plans to harness offshore wind growth as part of the global surge. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) initially set a target of installing 30 GW of offshore wind projects by 2030 in 2018, aiming to convert its 7,600 km coastline into a clean energy hub, supported by new lease rules, site surveys and evolving business models.
However, the Ember report stated that India has built on its national target and now plans to auction up to 30-37 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.