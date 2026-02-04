E-Cooking Could Fuel India’s Energy Transition After EV Push, Says Report

E-cooking cheaper than LPG, PNG in urban India, report finds.
Health, safety and efficiency gains make e-cooking a superior option.
Policy support, power reliability key to scaling adoption nationwide.
Electric cooking, or e-cooking, could emerge as the ultimate clean and affordable cooking solution for Indian households, stated a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), a US based energy policy think tank.
The report, titled ‘India’s Clean Cooking Strategy: E-Cooking, the Next Frontier’, revealed that e-cooking is 37% cheaper than non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and 14% cheaper than piped natural gas (PNG), making it a reliable alternative in urban areas to achieve the transition where access to electricity is stable.
Better Option Comes With Challenges
The IEEFA report further stated that higher efficiency, lower dependency and lower indoor air pollution make e-cooking a superior alternative to fuel-based cooking. Combining government financing support for e-cooking devices could be beneficial as fireless cooking with no close-by fuel outlet is a much safer option and offers higher efficiency with better heat transfer.
However, adopting e-cooking comes with its own set of challenges. According to the report, uptake has been slow due to capital costs, limited device designs, unreliable electricity access despite 100% electrification, lack of awareness and limited regulatory support.
The IEEFA report suggested a coordinated policy push to increase the adoption of e-cooking, including standards to enhance device quality and affordability, targeted subsidies and concessional financing for appliances, and integration of e-cooking into clean cooking and energy access programmes. In order to make e-cooking more affordable for households, especially in urban and peri-urban areas, it also called for improving last-mile power reliability, raising awareness through public campaigns, and aligning electricity tariffs.
Impact on Indoor Air Pollution
The push for e-cooking also aligns with India's larger objectives for ensuring clean cooking and public health. According to a December 2025 report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), household air pollution from solid fuels causes millions of premature deaths annually worldwide, with India being one of the most affected nations.
Another report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that switching to contemporary electric cooking in homes with dependable grids and energy-efficient appliances can drastically reduce indoor air pollution and lessen reliance on imported fossil fuels. Government initiatives like the Saubhagya scheme and continuous grid modernisation have increased access to electricity in India, building the foundation for the expansion of electric cooking solutions.