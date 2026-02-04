E-Cooking Could Fuel India’s Energy Transition After EV Push, Says Report

The IEEFA report suggested a coordinated policy push to increase the adoption of e-cooking, including standards to enhance device quality and affordability, targeted subsidies and concessional financing for appliances, and integration of e-cooking into clean cooking and energy access programmes. In order to make e-cooking more affordable for households, especially in urban and peri-urban areas, it also called for improving last-mile power reliability, raising awareness through public campaigns, and aligning electricity tariffs.