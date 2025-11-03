EV Makers Raise Objection over Proposed CAFE Norms, Says Undue Advantages Given to Flex-fuel, Strong Hybrid Cars

In the June 2024 draft, the BEE had stated that the VDF for EVs be raised from 3 to 4 while cutting it for strong hybrids from 2 to 1.2, which would have tightened the rules for hybrids and rewarded pure EVs. However, the September 2025 draft keeps the VDF at 3 for EVs and 2 for strong hybrids, signalling a government preference for maintaining more favourable treatment for strong hybrids.