EV Maker Ola Electric’s Board to Meet on October 25, Set to Decide on Raising Fresh Funds

OET, the manufacturing and technology arm of Ola Electric builds everything from vehicle platforms to battery technology. On the other hand, OCT focuses on indigenous cell R&D and large-scale manufacturing, supporting vertical integration and reducing dependence on imported cells, which helps protect itself from geopolitical risk.



In May earlier this year, Ola Electric received the board’s approval to raise Rs 1,700 crore through debt instruments, which included loans, working capital facilities or the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and other eligible securities.



In August 2024, Ola Electric had raised Rs 5,500 crore in its IPO. Of this, Rs 1,228 crore was earmarked for OCT to expand its cell manufacturing capacity from 5 to 6.4 GWh, according to the IPO prospectus, an ET report stated.