Delhi EV Retrofitting Triggers Industry Debate Over Safety & Emissions – Here's Why

Delhi offers ₹50,000 incentive for first 1,000 EV retrofits.
Major automakers raise safety, technical, and structural concerns over retrofitting.
Retrofits could accelerate emissions reductions, improving Delhi’s air quality during winters.
The Delhi government's decision to provide incentives for the retrofitting of electric vehicles (EVs) has caused controversy in India's auto industry. Independent retrofitters and start-ups have welcomed the move, while major automakers have raised serious concerns. The policy will provide a Rs 50,000 incentive to the first 1,000 cars that switch from internal combustion engines to electric powertrains. By extending the life of older cars and converting them to cleaner propulsion, the measure seeks to reduce vehicular pollution.
The top automakers in India, however, are still sceptical. Industry executives told The Economic Times that EV retrofitting is not comparable to previous transitions like CNG or LPG conversions and presents serious safety and technical challenges.
Technical and Safety Challenges
Only a handful of automakers across the globe, including Toyota, have expressed some support for EV retrofitting, while the majority raise concerns about vehicle structural integrity and safety. Retrofitting is also viewed as at odds with automakers’ core business model, which prioritises the sale of new vehicles.
The Economic Times reported that unlike CNG or LPG kits, which leave a vehicle’s basic architecture unchanged, EV retrofitting significantly alters battery placement, weight distribution, software integration and drivability, requiring platform-level engineering that cannot be achieved through retrofits.
Why This Matters
Citing data from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Down To Earth reported in December 2025 that transport emissions are among the largest contributors to urban air pollution in Delhi, contributing more than half of the PM2.5 pollution, averaging 51-53% of local emissions.
In winter, the impact of these emissions intensifies as dispersion is poor and mixing height is lower especially during peak traffic hours.
Retrofitting older internal combustion engine vehicles to electric could, in theory, deliver faster emissions reductions than waiting for natural fleet turnover. The International Energy Agency (IEA) notes that electric vehicles are the key technology to decarbonise road transport, a sector that accounts for over 15% of global energy-related emissions. If the growth experienced in the past two years is sustained, CO2 emissions from cars can by 2030 be put on a pathway aligned with the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 (NZE) Scenario.
Retrofitting Safety Risks
Converting an internal combustion engine vehicle to electric requires replacing multiple core components, fundamentally altering vehicle dynamics, weight distribution and structural integrity, according to reports.
EV powertrains also operate on high voltage, making the quality and integration of batteries, motors, controllers and wiring critical; any lapse can pose serious safety and reliability risks.
In addition, precise calibration of these systems demands advanced engineering expertise, which many aftermarket installers may lack, raising concerns over long-term performance, maintenance and dependable service support.