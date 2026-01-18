Delhi EV Retrofitting Triggers Industry Debate Over Safety & Emissions – Here's Why

The Delhi government's decision to provide incentives for the retrofitting of electric vehicles (EVs) has caused controversy in India's auto industry. Independent retrofitters and start-ups have welcomed the move, while major automakers have raised serious concerns. The policy will provide a Rs 50,000 incentive to the first 1,000 cars that switch from internal combustion engines to electric powertrains. By extending the life of older cars and converting them to cleaner propulsion, the measure seeks to reduce vehicular pollution.