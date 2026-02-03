BPCL, Trafigura Sign Crude Oil Supply Agreement Amid Rising Energy Demand

Sachin Gupta, CEO of Trafigura India, commented, "We are delighted to be supplying BPCL in this new agreement. Trafigura's expertise, global reach and extensive supply chain capabilities allow us to source the crude oil BPCL needs for its refining requirements and growing consumer base in India. The agreement supports Trafigura’s growing role in supplying natural resources to India to support ongoing economic growth and increasing energy demand."