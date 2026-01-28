BPCL Seeks 4 to 8 Annual LNG Cargoes Over Ten Years

For the years 2026 to 2028, LNG is to be priced at 50-50 weightage to Japan Korea Marker (JKM) and Dated Brent 301 (average of Dated Brent over the preceding three months). From 2029 through 2035, the formula shifts to a structure allocating 75% weight to a crude-linked slope and 25 per cent to a Henry Hub-linked formula.