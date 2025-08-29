Cloudbursts Devastate Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag and Chamoli, Stranding Families as Rivers Overflow

Rivers Rising Beyond Control

According to HT, the cloudbursts hit Bareth Dungar Tok area of Rudraprayag and the Deval area of Chamoli district. Both districts’ rivers are overflowing and the water levels are getting dangerously high. The water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in Rudraprayag have increased exponentially due to the heavy rainfall. The movement of vehicles has been stopped in the surrounding areas. A video shared by the Rudraprayag Police showed a SUV stuck in the debris, boulders obstructing the roads and massive flow of water in the rivers.