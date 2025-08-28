Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi Amid Heavy Rain, Water Discharge from Barrages Worsens Flood Risk

Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi after days of intense rainfall.
Continuous barrage discharges push river levels higher, worsening flood threat.
Authorities set up relief camps, IMD warns of more rain.
The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi flowed the danger level for the second day on August 28. Visuals from the Old Iron Bridge showed the water flowing above the 205.33 metres marked as the danger level, reported HT.
The water level was already above the danger mark on August 27, which was recorded at 205.39 meters at 9 pm, according to ANI. On the morning of August 27, the water level was just above the danger mark at 204.61 metres, but crossed the mark by evening.
The danger level for the Yamuna is set at 205.22 metres, which the river has now crossed by a margin.
The rising water level of the Yamuna is due to the continuous rainfall reported in the past few days. On 26 August, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital, and a red alert was sounded by the Indian Meteorological Department.
According to a flood warning issued by the Central Water Commission on the evening of August 26, the river is likely to cross the danger mark by the evening of August 27. It further advised officers to keep a vigil in their respective areas and take necessary action, such as warning people residing near the river embankments and making arrangements to shift them to safer places.
Why the Water Level Is Increasing
An official from the central flood room told PTI that the reason for the increase in level is mostly because of the discharge of high volumes of water from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The water level is expected to increase further.
According to the flood control department, around 37,230 cusecs of water is being released from Wazirabad every hour and around 52,448 cusecs is being released from the Hathnikund Barrage.
Meanwhile, the authorities have taken steps to tackle the flood situation in Delhi. Flood relief camps have been set up by the District Magistrate (East) in the Mayur Vihar area in Delhi.
According to an alert issued by India Meteorological Department on August 28, active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi during the next four to five days. The met department further predicted that a spell of very light to light rain or thundershowers is expected at a few places during afternoon and evening of August 28. In addition, there is a possibility of very light to light rain in Delhi during subsequent five days.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31-33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain between 23-25 degrees Celsius.
Earlier, on August 26, IMD had issued an alert warning that moderate to intense spells of rainfall were expected over Delhi and other states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.
(With inputs from PTI.)