India's Exports in Sectors Facing Global Regulations Exposed to Higher Risk due to Climate Inaction: BCG

When asked about the financial implications of climate change on Indian companies and businesses, BCG Managing Director and Partner, India Lead, Climate & Sustainability, Anirban Mukherjee, said, "The impact is more pronounced today for export-driven businesses in India, especially hard-to-abate ones such as aluminium, iron and steel, that face international regulatory shocks." EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) is expected to impact $7.7 billion or 10-11% of India's export to the EU, he noted.