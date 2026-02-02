Budget 2026 Slashes Pollution Control Allocation Amid Persistent Delhi Pollution

The Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1 slashed allocation for pollution control, allocating ₹1,091 crore for pollution control in FY 2026-27, which is ₹209 crore lesser than the estimates of ₹1,300 crore in 2025-26 that was increased from the allocated ₹854 crore that year, according to the official Budget At A Glance document released by Ministry of Finance. This comes at a time when the national capital is reeling from severe air pollution on a daily basis.