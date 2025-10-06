  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Climate
  4. India climate linked insurance scheme

Climate

India Explores Nationwide Climate-Linked Insurance Scheme—What This Means

India plans climate-linked insurance scheme to fast-track payouts during extreme weather events

O
Outlook Planet Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Residents affected by landslides in Darjeeling
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Parametric insurance model triggers automatic payouts when rainfall, temperature, or winds exceed thresholds.

  • Scheme could save government disaster funds while supporting states hit by climate extremes.

  • Pilots in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Nagaland show quick, reliable payouts possible.

The Indian government has initiated early-stage talks with local insurers about designing a nationwide climate-linked insurance programme to simplify the payout process after extreme weather events such as heatwaves and floods, according to Reuters.

The scheme is expected to work on a parametric insurance model, that entitles the policyholders to receive a pre-determined payout when specific weather thresholds such as rainfall, temperature or windspeeds are exceeded.

If the discussions are materialised as per the plan, India could become one of the first major economies to launch such a programme. To assist states in dealing with extreme weather, the government currently uses funds set aside for disasters. The government could save money if insurers took on more risk.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces ₹3,200 crore crop insurance payout under PMFBY with new reforms for timely farmer compensation - Photo by Reto Bürkler
Centre Releases ₹3,200 Crore Crop Insurance for Farmers Hit by Natural Disasters, Unveils Faster Payouts

BY Outlook Planet Desk

What’s Parametric Model of Payout?

The parametric model of payout enables automatic quick payouts based on a predefined trigger (such as rainfall exceeding a certain level, wind speeds, etc.,) whereas in traditional insurance, payments are based on the loss sustained and assessments that could take years. Parametric insurance can also be used to offer coverage in areas where traditional insurance is rare.

In a country that’s experienced the wrath of climate change this year in the form of major floods that devastated the states such as Punjab and Assam resulting in massive loss of crop and livelihood due to flooding or landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir that ended up destroying homes, roads and bridges, the proposed scheme could become a critical financial instrument to support the lives in affected regions.

Uttarkashi flash floods - Image by PTI
What’s Behind the Deluge of Deadly Flash Floods from Texas through Nepal and Now Uttarkashi

BY Sonali Mukherjee

Potential Lifeline for States

According to Reuters, similar programs have already been piloted in a number of states. In 2023, for example, a group of 50,000 independent contractors in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra were paid when temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius from May 18 to May 25.

Each participant in the initiative, which was started by the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) and Climate Resilience for All, received a fixed $5 payment; some participants received additional payouts depending on the length of the heatwave and local conditions.

 In addition, Nagaland also gained India’s first disaster risk coverage from SBI General Insurance in 2024, receiving its first payout of $119,000 in May after excessive rainfall earlier in the year, reported Reuters.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×