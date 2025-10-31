Centre Cuts Green Cover Norm for New Industrial Estates to 10%

According to a 2019 office memorandum of Central Pollution Control Board, a Green Belt for the purpose of these guidelines shall refer to an area that is kept in reserve within the alloted land for setting up facility, around the core SWM processing area, for the purpose of plantation and landscaping to reduce the adverse effects from pollutants like air & noise, soil erosion control etc. It also works as a natural shield to protect people around the facility from these pollutants.