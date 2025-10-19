Record CO2 Surge in 2024 Deepens ‘Vicious Climate Cycle’, Warns Report

This move is especially relevant for developing nations that bear the brunt of emissions yet contribute little to them. In 2023, G20 countries minus the African Union produced 77% of global emissions, while least developed nations accounted for just 3%, according to the Emissions Gap Report 2024 by UNEP. The report also stated that the contrast between responsibility and vulnerability calls for climate finance to be treated not as charity but as a binding duty in global climate governance.