AI-Blockchain Platform to Help Countries Track Carbon Emissions & Meet Climate Goals

The AI components are multifaceted. Generative AI will automate the creation of complex mandatory reports, such as Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) and Long-Term Strategies (LTS). This automation is expected to ensure accuracy while saving governments significant time and resources. Meanwhile, the Predictive AI will be utilised to empower policymakers, allowing them to model and assess their national decarbonisation pathways. It will also enable the analysis of emitter trajectories and the calculation of essential data points, including Grid Emission Factors, Residual Mix, and Global Warming Potential (GWP), thereby facilitating more informed and strategic climate policy.