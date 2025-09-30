Financial Data Intelligence Platform Ignosis Raises USD 4 Million

Financial data platform Ignosis raised USD 4 million (₹35.5 crore) in pre-Series A funding led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from Force Ventures, Razorpay Ventures, CRED CEO Kunal Shah, and existing investors.
Funds will be used to expand engineering, business, and compliance teams, drive hyper-personalisation via financial data intelligence, and build finance-specific LLMs and agentic AI for BFSI.
Ahmedabad-based Ignosis has raised USD 5.5 million to date.
Climaty AI raised USD 2 million (₹17.7 crore) in an early-stage round led by Turbostart.
Financial data intelligence platform Ignosis has raised USD 4 million (about ₹35.5 crore) in its pre-series A funding round led by Peak XV’s Surge, with participation from Force Ventures, Razorpay Ventures, CRED CEO Kunal Shah, and existing investors.
Ignosis plans to use the funds to expand its engineering, business, and compliance teams to serve customers better. Key growth priorities include driving hyper-personalisation through financial data intelligence and building finance-specific LLMs and agentic AI use cases for BFSI, the company said in a statement.
With the latest infusion, the Ahmedabad-headquartered firm has raised USD 5.5 million in funding to date.