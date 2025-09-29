India to Launch Domestic Carbon Market Soon—What It Means for Companies, Businesses & Polluting Industries

The first phase of India’s compliance regime under CCTS targeting four of India’s high emissions sectors—aluminium, cement, chlor alkali and pulp & paper—and covering 282 units belonging to some of India’s leading conglomerates like Vedanta, Hindalco, UltraTech and JSW Cement will be officially gazette by the end of this month, two top government officials told Business Standard. The second phase covering 253 steel plants, 21 refineries, 11 petchem units and 173 textile units, including companies like Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Indian Oil among others, will be notified by the end of October, the officials confirmed to Business Standard.