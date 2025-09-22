Need GST-Style Council for Power Sector, Says Tata Power CEO

Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha urged creation of a GST-style council for the power sector to improve Centre–state coordination.
India needs a mechanism similar to the GST Council bringing all states together under one platform to address renewable energy and Power sector challenges collectively, said Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha on Monday.
Speaking at the 6th CII International Energy Conference, the CEO of Tata Power highlighted the need for stronger coordination between the Centre and states in driving India’s clean energy transition.
“While the Government formulates policies, implementation lies with the states, since electricity is a concurrent subject. To ensure coordinated progress, India needs to create a mechanism similar to the GST Council bringing all states together on a common platform to address renewable energy challenges collectively.”
Reflecting on India’s progress, he said that in 2015, the country had just 5 gigawatts of solar capacity. Today, that figure has crossed 120 gigawatts, with new capacity being added every month. “In total, India now has nearly 240 gigawatts of clean energy including solar, wind, biofuels, and hydro which accounts for almost 50% of the nation’s total installed capacity.”
He emphasized that India is growing rapidly in renewable energy. Last year alone, the country added 34 gigawatts of capacity, 29 gigawatts of it renewable, and 24 gigawatts solar.
Looking ahead, he posed the question: should India stop at its target of 500 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030, or aim even higher?